Financial Contrast: ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) and Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

ESCO Technologies (NYSE: ESE) and Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

ESCO Technologies has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aehr Test Systems has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of ESCO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Aehr Test Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of ESCO Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Aehr Test Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ESCO Technologies and Aehr Test Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESCO Technologies 10.89% 8.20% 4.54% Aehr Test Systems -13.92% -23.69% -12.00%

Dividends

ESCO Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Aehr Test Systems does not pay a dividend. ESCO Technologies pays out 10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ESCO Technologies and Aehr Test Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESCO Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 Aehr Test Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

ESCO Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.69%. Given ESCO Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ESCO Technologies is more favorable than Aehr Test Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ESCO Technologies and Aehr Test Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESCO Technologies $685.74 million 2.17 $53.70 million $2.99 19.28 Aehr Test Systems $18.90 million 2.62 -$5.65 million ($0.20) -11.35

ESCO Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Aehr Test Systems. Aehr Test Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESCO Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ESCO Technologies beats Aehr Test Systems on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESCO) is a producer of engineered products and systems sold to customers for utility, industrial, aerospace and commercial applications. The Company operates through four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG) and Technical Packaging. The filtration segment’s activities are managed by its subsidiaries, Crissair, Inc. (Crissair), PTI Technologies Inc. (PTI), VACCO Industries (VACCO) and Westland Technologies Inc. (Westland). The Test segment activities are managed by its subsidiaries, Beijing Lindgren ElectronMagnetic Technology Co., Ltd., ETS-Lindgren Inc. and ETS-Lindgren OY. The USG segment activities are managed by its subsidiaries, including Doble Engineering Company, Doble PowerTest Ltd and Doble TransiNor AS. The technical packaging activities are managed by its subsidiaries, Thermoform Engineered Quality LLC (TEQ), Plastique Limited and Plastique Sp. z o.o.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems is engaged in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of advanced test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The Company manufactures and markets full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, die carriers and related accessories. The Company’s principal products are the Advanced Burn-In and Test System (ABTS), the FOX full wafer contact parallel test and burn-in systems, WaferPak full wafer contactor, the DiePak carrier and test fixtures. The Company develops, manufactures and sells systems, which are designed to reduce the cost of testing and to perform reliability screening, or burn-in, of complex logic devices, memory integrated circuits (ICs), sensors and optical devices. These systems can be used to perform parallel testing and burn-in of packaged ICs, singulated bare die or ICs still in wafer form.

