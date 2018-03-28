Aena SME (AENA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Aena SME (BME: AENA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/16/2018 – Aena SME was given a new €160.00 ($197.53) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Aena SME was given a new €195.00 ($240.74) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2018 – Aena SME was given a new €168.00 ($207.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2018 – Aena SME was given a new €190.00 ($234.57) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2018 – Aena SME was given a new €172.00 ($212.35) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2018 – Aena SME was given a new €161.00 ($198.77) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2018 – Aena SME was given a new €195.00 ($240.74) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2018 – Aena SME was given a new €195.00 ($240.74) price target on by analysts at UBS. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2018 – Aena SME was given a new €172.00 ($212.35) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2018 – Aena SME was given a new €164.00 ($202.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

AENA stock traded up €0.55 ($0.68) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €171.00 ($211.11). The stock had a trading volume of 256,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,509. Aena SME SA has a 52-week low of €137.05 ($169.20) and a 52-week high of €184.90 ($228.27). The stock has a market capitalization of $25,650.00 and a PE ratio of 20.83.

Aena SME SA, formerly Aena SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the airports operation. Its activities are divided into four segments: Airports, which comprises Aeronautical subdivision, responsible for the management of airports, jetways, security, handling, cargo and fuel services, among others, as well as Commercial subdivision, including duty-free and specialty stores, restaurant services, car rental, as well as banking services and advertising; Services outside the terminal, which manages real estate assets, such as parking lots, warehouses and lands; International, which comprises operations of Company’s subsidiary, Aena Desarrollo Internacional SA, that invests in other airport owners principally in Mexico, Colombia and the United Kingdom; and Others, encompassing corporate activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Aena SME SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena SME SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.