AerCap Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AER)

AerCap (NYSE:AER) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,017 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 940% compared to the typical daily volume of 194 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in AerCap by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 355,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in AerCap by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in AerCap by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

AerCap stock opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. AerCap has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $55.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,960.84, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.82.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 21.36%. AerCap’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AerCap from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.73.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

