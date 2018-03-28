AG Mortgage Investment (MITT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AG Mortgage Investment earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.1113514403809 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

AG Mortgage Investment stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.13. 43,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,842. AG Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $16.31 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $491.45, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Get AG Mortgage Investment alerts:

AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $22.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 million. AG Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 92.01% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%. AG Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.25 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In other AG Mortgage Investment news, CFO Brian C. Sigman purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.09 per share, for a total transaction of $123,048.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,965. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “AG Mortgage Investment (MITT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/ag-mortgage-investment-mitt-receiving-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-study-shows.html.

AG Mortgage Investment Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets. The company invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by a U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.