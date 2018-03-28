Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Director Sells $340,450.00 in Stock

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Director Heidi Fields sold 5,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $340,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,563 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,464.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.50. 1,675,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,322. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $52.26 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $21,992.86, a PE ratio of 112.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.69%.

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 5,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions that include instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. The Company serves the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It has three business segments: life sciences and applied markets business, diagnostics and genomics business, and Agilent CrossLab business.

