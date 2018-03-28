Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd.

Agilent Technologies has a payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $66.40. 2,220,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,478. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $52.26 and a one year high of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21,992.86, a PE ratio of 112.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 17.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $486,144.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $340,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,464.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,103 shares of company stock valued at $7,599,417.

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.98.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions that include instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. The Company serves the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It has three business segments: life sciences and applied markets business, diagnostics and genomics business, and Agilent CrossLab business.

