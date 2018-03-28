Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.13

Media stories about Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Agios Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.9417877491133 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

AGIO stock traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.27. 273,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,675.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.02. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.16). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.67% and a negative net margin of 731.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Hoerter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $1,870,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,030 shares of company stock worth $15,489,238 over the last three months. 5.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

