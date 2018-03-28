Agoras Tokens Market Cap Tops $57.19 Million (AGRS)

Agoras Tokens (CURRENCY:AGRS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Agoras Tokens token can now be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00015832 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Agoras Tokens has traded flat against the dollar. Agoras Tokens has a market cap of $57.19 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Agoras Tokens was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002760 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00720445 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015177 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012676 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00036826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00146279 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00032837 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Agoras Tokens

Agoras Tokens launched on February 9th, 2015. Agoras Tokens’ total supply is 41,987,989 tokens. Agoras Tokens’ official Twitter account is @TauChainOrg. Agoras Tokens’ official website is www.idni.org. The Reddit community for Agoras Tokens is /r/tauchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tau is a programming language with blockchain built-ins. Its main feature is being consistently decidable (see tauchain.org). Agoras is an application over Tau-Chain, being first and foremost a smart currency offering predictable and verifiable contracts, and will offer several markets. The token issued on the OMNI layer is (54) is the official IDNIs Agoras Intermediate Token. “

Buying and Selling Agoras Tokens

Agoras Tokens can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy Agoras Tokens directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agoras Tokens must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Agoras Tokens using one of the exchanges listed above.

