Agree Realty Co. (ADC) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.45% of Agree Realty worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 174,054 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth $3,064,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth $597,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ADC shares. ValuEngine lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Group set a $51.00 target price on Agree Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo raised Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, B. Riley set a $58.00 target price on Agree Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.19 per share, for a total transaction of $589,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 189,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,962,938.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty stock opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,367.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.46 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 49.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.52%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 436 properties, located in 43 states and containing approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable space.

