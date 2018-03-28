AidCoin (AID) Trading Down 14.3% Over Last Week

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.63 million and $74,347.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AidCoin token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AidCoin has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002767 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00717668 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015025 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012692 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00037189 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00147754 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00028936 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,351,886 tokens. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is not presently possible to purchase AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

