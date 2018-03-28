Aigang (AIX) Trading Down 18.4% Over Last 7 Days

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, Aigang has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aigang has a market cap of $2.97 million and $12,744.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aigang token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001953 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, OTCBTC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002766 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00721243 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015177 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012720 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00036997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00145607 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00031384 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Aigang Profile

Aigang launched on November 14th, 2017. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,321,214 tokens. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork. The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aigang is aigang.network.

Buying and Selling Aigang

Aigang can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OTCBTC and Bancor Network. It is not presently possible to buy Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

