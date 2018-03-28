Aion (AION) Price Tops $2.46 on Top Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. Aion has a market cap of $283.84 million and $9.80 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One Aion token can now be purchased for approximately $2.46 or 0.00031296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, EtherDelta, Binance and Token Store.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007399 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002783 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00725411 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015086 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012732 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00037429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00148585 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00030892 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion’s launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 465,934,587 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,319,871 tokens. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is aion.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion network aims to provide a multi-tier blockchain system to improve the scalability, privacy, and interoperability of the blockchain. The Aion Network is designed to support custom blockchain architectures while providing a mechanism for cross-chain interoperability. The AION token is the fuel used to create new blockchains and to monetize inter-chain bridges. “

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, EtherDelta, Radar Relay and Token Store. It is not possible to buy Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

