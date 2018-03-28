Aixtron (AIXNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXNY) in a research note released on Wednesday, March 21st.

AIXNY stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $6.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,466. The company has a market cap of $909.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 1.29. Aixtron has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE is a provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company’s technology solutions are used by a range of customers across the world to build components for electronic and opto-electronic applications based on compound, silicon or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in fiber optic communication systems, wireless and mobile telephony applications, optical and electronic storage devices, computing, signaling and lighting, displays, as well as a range of other technologies.

