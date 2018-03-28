Insider Buying: Alcentra Capital Corp (ABDC) CEO Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) CEO David Scopelliti bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.18 per share, with a total value of $18,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,238. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alcentra Capital stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,659. The stock has a market cap of $102.85, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.55. Alcentra Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $14.73.

Get Alcentra Capital alerts:

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The asset manager reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. Alcentra Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 57.28%. equities analysts predict that Alcentra Capital Corp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Alcentra Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -74.07%.

ABDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alcentra Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS raised shares of Alcentra Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Alcentra Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $7.00 price target on Alcentra Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alcentra Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alcentra Capital by 1,948.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alcentra Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alcentra Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcentra Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcentra Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Buying: Alcentra Capital Corp (ABDC) CEO Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/alcentra-capital-corp-abdc-ceo-david-scopelliti-purchases-3000-shares-updated.html.

About Alcentra Capital

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and a regulated investment company. It provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies, which are companies having annual earnings, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of between $5 million and $15 million, and/or revenues of between $10 million and $100 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Alcentra Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcentra Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.