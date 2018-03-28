Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($3.32) Per Share, Leerink Swann Forecasts (ALDR)

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) – Analysts at Leerink Swann issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Friday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Leerink Swann analyst G. Porges forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.32) per share for the year. Leerink Swann has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Alder Biopharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALDR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.10. 1,386,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,702. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.51.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Palo Alto Investors LLC grew its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 2,757.5% in the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 1,840,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,071,000 after buying an additional 1,775,846 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,505,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,491,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

About Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and seeks to commercialize genetically engineered therapeutic antibodies with the potential to meaningfully transform current treatment paradigms. Alder’s lead pivotal-stage product candidate, eptinezumab, is being evaluated for migraine prevention.

