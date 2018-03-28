Alexander H. Rogers Sells 663 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Stock

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $37,519.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at $497,652.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alexander H. Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,180 shares of QUALCOMM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $78,989.20.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.70. 11,742,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,363,360. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $83,092.78, a PE ratio of -19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently -80.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nomura raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Vetr downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.42 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.05.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

