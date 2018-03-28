Alibaba Group (BABA) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.19

News articles about Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alibaba Group earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.3725813815911 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Vetr raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $209.21 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.01.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,065,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,942,770. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $106.76 and a one year high of $206.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $487,899.84, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.57.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.08). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.57% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

