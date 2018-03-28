Insider Buying: Cineworld (CINE) Insider Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Cineworld (LON:CINE) insider Alicja Kornasiewicz bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £62,000 ($85,659.02).

Cineworld stock opened at GBX 228.60 ($3.16) on Wednesday. Cineworld has a 12 month low of GBX 210.15 ($2.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 329.42 ($4.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $3,380.00 and a P/E ratio of 1,428.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CINE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.78) price target on shares of Cineworld in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($11.40) price target on shares of Cineworld in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.67) price target on shares of Cineworld in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Peel Hunt raised Cineworld to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($11.05) price target on shares of Cineworld in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cineworld currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 758.64 ($10.48).

Cineworld Company Profile

Cineworld Group plc engages in the operation of cinemas. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav Chen brand names.

