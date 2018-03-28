Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Lowered to C$69.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, March 21st. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$74.50.

Shares of ATD.B stock traded down C$0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$63.85. 1,570,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,673. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$56.06 and a 1-year high of C$67.96. The firm has a market cap of $36,010.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of -0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche Tard Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the convenience store industry. It focuses on the sale of goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel and other products through stores and franchise operations. It operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under several banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Mac’s, Kangaroo Express, Statoil, Ingo, Topaz and Re.Store.

