Alio Gold Inc (ALO) Receives C$7.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Alio Gold Inc (TSE:ALO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.54.

ALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alio Gold from C$9.50 to C$7.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alio Gold from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Alio Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alio Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

ALO stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.69. 257,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,835. Alio Gold has a 52 week low of C$2.23 and a 52 week high of C$7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of -0.86.

Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.03). Alio Gold had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of C$26.16 million for the quarter.

About Alio Gold

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100 % interest in the Ana Paula Property in Guerrero, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Timmins Gold Corp.

