Alkeon Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Applied Materials (AMAT)

Alkeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,918,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,223 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Applied Materials worth $98,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 55,958 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Vetr raised shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.16 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 26th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.62. 6,718,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,953,215. Applied Materials has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $61,433.67, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $922,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,161.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $214,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 322,716 shares of company stock valued at $16,850,796. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

