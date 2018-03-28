Oracle Co. (ORCL) Stake Boosted by Allegis Investment Advisors LLC

Allegis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.3% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 257,359 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 46,866 shares during the period. BT Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $459,738,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 51.3% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 231,515 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,608,000 after acquiring an additional 78,482 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,840 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,566,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.3% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,620,261 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $632,780,000 after buying an additional 854,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.98. 21,815,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,370,713. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $192,408.70, a P/E ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Oracle had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.68%.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $186,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $901,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $5,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock worth $99,315,438 in the last 90 days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Oracle to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Vetr downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.33 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.11.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

