Allete, Inc. (ALE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Allete in a report on Friday, March 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Allete in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.50 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Allete in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $71.00 price target on shares of Allete and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

In other Allete news, Director James J. Hoolihan sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $56,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allete by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,185,000 after purchasing an additional 108,468 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allete by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allete by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 545,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,537,000 after acquiring an additional 420,136 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allete by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Allete by 399.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after acquiring an additional 378,053 shares in the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allete stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $71.78. 147,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,044. Allete has a fifty-two week low of $66.64 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,628.13, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Allete (NYSE:ALE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.13). Allete had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Allete will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Allete’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Allete’s dividend payout ratio is 66.27%.

About Allete

ALLETE, Inc is an energy company. The Company’s segments include Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, Inc (ALLETE Clean Energy), U.S. Water Services Holding Company (U.S. Water Services), and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes its regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, and Superior Water, Light and Power Company, and its investment in American Transmission Company LLC.

