Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,060,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,693,000 after buying an additional 45,033 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,900,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,544,000 after buying an additional 30,560 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 695,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,169,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 678,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,078,000 after buying an additional 132,796 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 53.6% in the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 572,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,917,000 after buying an additional 199,877 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective (up previously from $193.00) on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cowen downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stephens set a $304.00 price objective on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $219.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.05.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, insider Edward J. Heffernan sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.83, for a total transaction of $5,141,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,798,666.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melisa A. Miller sold 12,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.09, for a total value of $3,001,372.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,454,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $219.12 on Wednesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $209.00 and a twelve month high of $278.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12,326.28, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.72 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 66.17% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 21.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Alliance Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.14%.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/alliance-data-systems-co-ads-shares-bought-by-xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab.html.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation is a provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions serving consumer-based businesses in a range of industries. The Company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.