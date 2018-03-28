Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Alliqua Biomedical (NASDAQ:ALQA) Share Price

Media coverage about Alliqua Biomedical (NASDAQ:ALQA) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alliqua Biomedical earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 43.3807720655223 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALQA shares. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on Alliqua Biomedical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Alliqua Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of Alliqua Biomedical stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 18,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,693. Alliqua Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Alliqua Biomedical Company Profile

Alliqua BioMedical, Inc is a provider of advanced wound care solutions. The Company’s businesses include advanced wound care and contract manufacturing. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, such as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and Choice Therapeutics, Inc The Company is engaged in developing a suite of advanced wound care solutions that will enable surgeons, clinicians and wound care practitioners to address the challenges in chronic and acute wounds.

