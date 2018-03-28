Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) COO Yvonne Greenstreet Sells 7,221 Shares

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.54, for a total transaction of $985,955.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,955.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.87. 863,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,298. The company has a quick ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $153.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13,874.74, a P/E ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 2.67.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 545.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.08%. The business’s revenue was up 116.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “line” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 746.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The Company is focused on the use of its N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugate platform for delivery of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs).

