Alpha Real Trust Ltd (LON:ARTL) Declares GBX 0.60 Dividend

Alpha Real Trust Ltd (LON:ARTL) declared a dividend on Friday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Alpha Real Trust stock traded up GBX 126.22 ($1.74) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 127.50 ($1.76). The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795. Alpha Real Trust has a one year low of GBX 106 ($1.46) and a one year high of GBX 139.84 ($1.93). The company has a market cap of $89.40 and a PE ratio of 531.25.

Alpha Real Trust Company Profile

Alpha Real Trust Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company targets investment, development, financing and other opportunities in real estate, real estate operating companies and securities, real estate services, infrastructure, infrastructure services, other asset-backed businesses and related operations and services businesses that offer attractive risk-adjusted total returns.

