Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lessened by Foothills Asset Management Ltd.

Foothills Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.8% of Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,570,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,123,960,000 after acquiring an additional 662,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,633,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,323,595,000 after buying an additional 567,337 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,647,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,406,366,000 after buying an additional 367,634 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,308,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,005,243,000 after buying an additional 102,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,879,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,142,000 after purchasing an additional 280,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,006.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $732,363.81, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $834.60 and a 12-month high of $1,198.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $25.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.65 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.42%. research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,192.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,355.00 price target (up previously from $1,210.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,300.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,172.48.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

