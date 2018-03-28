Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (AWP)

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 20th.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.19. 354,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,412. Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/alpine-global-premier-properties-fund-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-05-awp-updated.html.

About Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is capital appreciation. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is high current income. The Fund may invest in foreign securities, equity-linked structured notes, equity-linked securities and various other derivative instruments, which may be illiquid.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.