Alstom (ALO) Given a €43.00 Price Target by UBS Analysts

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been given a €43.00 ($53.09) price target by equities researchers at UBS in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Societe Generale set a €43.00 ($53.09) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($51.85) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €34.10 ($42.10) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alstom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €36.92 ($45.58).

Shares of ALO stock traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €34.65 ($42.78). The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($31.67) and a one year high of €37.37 ($46.14). The firm has a market cap of $7,700.00 and a PE ratio of 23.73.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA (Alstom) offers rail transport equipment, systems, services and signaling for urban, suburban, regional and main line passenger transportation, as well as for freight transportation. The Company’s portfolio includes trains, signaling solutions, integrated systems (including infrastructure) and services.

