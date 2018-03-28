Altcoin Tops One Day Volume of $1,069.00 (CRYPTO:ALT)

Altcoin (CURRENCY:ALT) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Altcoin has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $1,069.00 worth of Altcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Altcoin token can now be bought for about $23.07 or 0.00286333 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and C-CEX. In the last week, Altcoin has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Version (V) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000185 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00020284 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000203 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002220 BTC.

About Altcoin

Altcoin (ALT) is a token. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Altcoin’s total supply is 134,063 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,175 tokens. Altcoin’s official Twitter account is @altcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Altcoin’s official website is altcoinmarketcap.com.

Buying and Selling Altcoin

Altcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is not possible to purchase Altcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Altcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Altcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

