Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) Holdings Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,683,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,848,000 after acquiring an additional 705,534 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,579,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,978,000 after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 433,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,861,000 after acquiring an additional 21,674 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 392,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,764,000 after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 314,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,383.96, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.73. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $223.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/altra-industrial-motion-corp-aimc-stake-lessened-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system-updated.html.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a designer, producer and marketer of a range of mechanical power transmission (MPT) components. The Company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes, and Gearing. It manufactures a range of couplings suitable for various industrial and specialty applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.