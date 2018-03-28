Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO George Laplante Sells 2,786 Shares

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO George Laplante sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $147,853.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $50.62. 285,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,460. Ambarella Inc has a 1-year low of $40.06 and a 1-year high of $66.23. The stock has a market cap of $1,702.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.75, a PEG ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.26 million. Ambarella had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AMBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS raised Ambarella from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Vetr lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.51 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 1,106.7% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 72,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 66,403 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 316,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after buying an additional 32,192 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,128,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) video capture, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

