Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Ameren (NYSE:AEE) have trended positive this week, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ameren earned a daily sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.6823819635275 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

AEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameren from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS lifted their price target on Ameren from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Ameren stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,308.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Ameren has a one year low of $51.89 and a one year high of $64.89.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.12%.

In other Ameren news, VP Martin J. Lyons sold 13,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $714,811.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $104,380.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,193.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,986 shares of company stock worth $925,147 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation is a utility holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company (ATXI). It operates through four segments. The Ameren Missouri segment includes all of the operations of Ameren Missouri. The Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution segment consists of the electric distribution business of Ameren Illinois.

