Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect America Movil SAB de CV (AMX) Stock Price

Media coverage about America Movil SAB de CV (NYSE:AMX) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. America Movil SAB de CV earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 47.5143567628234 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America Movil SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded America Movil SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank set a $20.00 price target on America Movil SAB de CV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 target price on America Movil SAB de CV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded America Movil SAB de CV from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get America Movil SAB de CV alerts:

America Movil SAB de CV stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,894,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $63,364.62, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53. America Movil SAB de CV has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $19.52.

America Movil SAB de CV (NYSE:AMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $13.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. America Movil SAB de CV had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.68%. analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/america-movil-sab-de-cv-amx-getting-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-study-shows-updated.html.

About America Movil SAB de CV

America Movil, SAB. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company provides telecommunications services. Its services include mobile and fixed-line voice services, wireless and fixed data services, Internet access and pay television, sales of equipment, accessories and computers, as well as other related services.

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.