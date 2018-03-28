American Campus Communities (ACC) PT Raised to $43.00

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Friday, March 16th. B. Riley set a $56.00 price target on shares of American Campus Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.23.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Shares of American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.85. 60,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $4,953.40, a P/E ratio of 75.70, a P/E/G ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.24. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.93.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.28 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $182,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at $110,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,160,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,047,000 after acquiring an additional 222,955 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,080,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,851 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,787,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,391,000 after acquiring an additional 264,122 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 2,268,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,070,000 after acquiring an additional 650,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,100,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,166,000 after acquiring an additional 140,300 shares in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/american-campus-communities-acc-pt-raised-to-43-00.html.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is a self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segments include Wholly-Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. It is engaged in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties.

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.