American River Bankshares (AMRB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.22. American River Bankshares reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 5.92%.

AMRB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $16.00 price objective on American River Bankshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. American River Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other news, COO Kevin Bender sold 4,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $73,218.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at $202,229.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRB. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American River Bankshares during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American River Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American River Bankshares by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 30,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American River Bankshares by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 227,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in American River Bankshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 260,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,589. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $93.43, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.31. American River Bankshares has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $16.49.

American River Bankshares declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback 310,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares is a bank holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary is American River Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s primary business is serving the commercial banking needs of small to mid-sized businesses. The Bank accepts checking and savings deposits; offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit; makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, secured real estate loans, and other installment and term loans, and offers other customary banking services.

