TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,452 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of American Water Works worth $60,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 899,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,335,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,443,000 after purchasing an additional 25,324 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 52,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 119,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 14,515 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.05. The company had a trading volume of 234,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $74.63 and a one year high of $92.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14,260.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.19.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AWK. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $91.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America set a $84.00 target price on American Water Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo raised American Water Works from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.63 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

American Water Works Company, Inc is a holding company for regulated and market-based subsidiaries throughout the United States and Ontario, Canada. The Company’s Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services as public utilities in 16 states in the United States as of December 31, 2016.

