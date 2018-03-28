Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Stake Lifted by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its position in Amgen by 0.7% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 3,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Amgen by 0.4% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in Amgen by 0.4% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer set a $205.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.01 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Vetr raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.60 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray cut their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.26.

Amgen stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $171.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,192. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $126,235.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.61, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.16 and a fifty-two week high of $201.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 30.87%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.45%.

Amgen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total value of $283,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $838,064. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

