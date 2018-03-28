AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $412,000 Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 115.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 372.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 143.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRKS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott set a $35.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.33. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $34.77. The stock has a market cap of $2,048.80, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $189.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $383,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Maurice H. Tenney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,289 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,102. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is a provider of automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. The Company operates through two segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum and contamination controls solutions and services.

