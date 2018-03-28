AMP Capital Investors Ltd Sells 4,257 Shares of Unilever plc (UL)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd reduced its stake in Unilever plc (NYSE:UL) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Unilever were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $1,972,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 66,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $2,922,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 29,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 209,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever stock opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. Unilever plc has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4452 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “AMP Capital Investors Ltd Sells 4,257 Shares of Unilever plc (UL)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/amp-capital-investors-ltd-sells-4257-shares-of-unilever-plc-ul.html.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.