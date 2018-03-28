Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,293 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.89% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1,614.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth $584,000.

Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily

