Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (DIVO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3321 per share on Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,010 shares. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $30.79.

