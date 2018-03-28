101,605 Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (AN) Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 101,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of AutoNation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,426,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,906,000 after purchasing an additional 160,299 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,683,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,360,000 after acquiring an additional 248,512 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,684,000 after acquiring an additional 269,376 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 561,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 555,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,505,000 after acquiring an additional 15,570 shares during the period. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AN. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoNation from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.78.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $46.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,324.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $62.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $519,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,877.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,900 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

