342,100 Shares in OM Asset Management PLC (OMAM) Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OM Asset Management PLC (NYSE:OMAM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 342,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,731,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of OM Asset Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in OM Asset Management by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,746,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,246,000 after purchasing an additional 841,789 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of OM Asset Management by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,407,000 after buying an additional 407,716 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of OM Asset Management by 617.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 367,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 316,597 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OM Asset Management by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,881,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,071,000 after buying an additional 154,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OM Asset Management by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,605,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,149,000 after buying an additional 147,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMAM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on shares of OM Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Sandler O’Neill set a $19.00 target price on shares of OM Asset Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OM Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of OM Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

In related news, CFO Stephen Belgrad sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $90,784.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aidan J. Riordan sold 45,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $690,013.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,588.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,054 shares of company stock worth $2,056,724. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OM Asset Management stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1,689.48, a PE ratio of 767.50, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82. OM Asset Management PLC has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $18.62.

OM Asset Management (NYSE:OMAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.25 million. OM Asset Management had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 129.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that OM Asset Management PLC will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. OM Asset Management’s payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

OM Asset Management Company Profile

OM Asset Management plc is a global, diversified, multi-boutique asset management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated its business through its eight Affiliates, each of which operated autonomously and employed its own investment processes. Its Affiliates include Acadian Asset Management LLC; Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC; Campbell Global, LLC; Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC; Heitman LLC; Investment Counselors of Maryland, LLC; Landmark Partners, LLC, and Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley LLC.

