Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 202,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,311,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Accelerate Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $377,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 45,100 shares of company stock worth $1,130,850. 50.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $30.45.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,520.99% and a negative return on equity of 54.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXDX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company engaged in providing solutions that develop patient outcomes through the diagnosis of serious infections. The Company’s in vitro diagnostic platform, the Accelerate Pheno system utilizes genotypic technology to identify (ID), infectious pathogens and phenotypic technology to conduct antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST), which determines whether live bacterial or fungal cells are resistant or susceptible to a particular antibiotic.

