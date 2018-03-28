Healthequity Inc (HQY) Position Cut by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,847 shares during the period. Healthequity accounts for 8.0% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC owned about 0.33% of Healthequity worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBW Capital LLC increased its position in Healthequity by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 69,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Healthequity by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthequity by 15.9% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Healthequity from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Healthequity to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Healthequity to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

In other news, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Berkley Capital, Llc sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $18,242,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 732,889 shares of company stock worth $39,277,182 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthequity stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.95. 235,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,430. The stock has a market cap of $3,862.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.46. Healthequity Inc has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $68.75.

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

