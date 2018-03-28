Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.16

Press coverage about Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Anadarko Petroleum earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas development company an impact score of 46.3417664112431 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,277,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,028. The stock has a market cap of $33,328.37, a PE ratio of -72.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Anadarko Petroleum has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. Anadarko Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Anadarko Petroleum will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Anadarko Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -123.46%.

Anadarko Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas development company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

APC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised Anadarko Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group set a $61.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.70.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/anadarko-petroleum-apc-given-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-16.html.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.