Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Purchases 3,171 Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CELG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celgene by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,725,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,366,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,227 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celgene by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 441,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Celgene by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after acquiring an additional 33,092 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celgene by 1,324.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 34,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 32,106 shares during the period. Finally, BT Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene in the 2nd quarter worth $5,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Celgene stock opened at $85.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65,567.15, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58. Celgene Co. has a twelve month low of $84.95 and a twelve month high of $147.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celgene announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director James J. Loughlin sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $851,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernest Mario sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $1,263,331.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CELG. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 target price on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $127.00 target price on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.58.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

