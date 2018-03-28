Analysts Anticipate Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Baytex Energy’s earnings. Baytex Energy posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 425%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baytex Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Baytex Energy.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $302.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.72 million. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.66) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on BTE shares. GMP Securities downgraded Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 268,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 297,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 28,125 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,276,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 45,794 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 386.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 91,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 72,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 269,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 76,262 shares in the last quarter. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,161,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $645.92, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 3.32. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $3.63.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. (Baytex) is engaged in the business of acquiring, developing, exploiting and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and related assets in Canada (Alberta and Saskatchewan) and in the United States (Texas). The Company’s crude oil and natural gas operations are organized into four business units: Lloydminster, Peace River, Conventional and United States.

